Tragic Ends: Mystery Surrounding Farmer's Family Death in Maharashtra

A farmer's family in Maharashtra's Nanded district allegedly committed mass suicide. The parents were found dead at home, and their sons on railway tracks. Authorities suspect a suicide pact, though the reason remains unknown. The family struggled with farming challenges but the investigation continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanded | Updated: 25-12-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 12:47 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
A tragic incident unfolded in Maharashtra's Nanded district as a farmer's family was discovered dead, suspected of committing mass suicide. The chilling discovery was made Thursday morning, authorities confirmed.

Police reports reveal that around 8 am, the bodies of Ramesh Sonaji Lakhe, aged 51, and his wife Radhabai Lakhe, 45, were found on a cot in their Jawala Murar village home. Meanwhile, their sons, Umesh, 25, and Bajrang, 23, had seemingly ended their lives on nearby railway tracks, apparently jumping in front of a train.

Despite indications of a suicide pact, questions linger over the true motive, whether financial distress or domestic issues led to this tragedy. The investigation remains active with forensic checks, and Nanded rural police continue to gather family statements and search for any farewell notes.

