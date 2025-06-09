Frederick Forsyth: From Novelist to Literary Legend

British novelist Frederick Forsyth, esteemed for writing famous thrillers such as "The Day of the Jackal" and "The Dogs of War," has passed away at the age of 86, according to his publisher. His background as a correspondent for Reuters and BBC, as well as an informant for Britain's MI6, provided the foundation for his gripping narratives.

"The Day of the Jackal", depicting an English assassin hired by French paramilitaries, was an instant bestseller despite initial rejections. Written over 35 days, it became a hallmark of Forsyth's style, marked by fast-paced plots and journalistic detailing.

Forsyth sold over 75 million copies of his novels, which often delved into espionage and global intrigue. Despite his success, he humbly attributed his storytelling to his experiences and remained a critic of modern Britain's policies and societal shifts.