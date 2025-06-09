Left Menu

Frederick Forsyth: From Novelist to Literary Legend

Renowned British novelist Frederick Forsyth, famous for thrillers like 'The Day of the Jackal', has passed away at 86. Once a penniless journalist, Forsyth became a best-selling author. His works, informed by his experiences and intelligence connections, sold over 75 million copies worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-06-2025 22:57 IST | Created: 09-06-2025 22:57 IST
Frederick Forsyth: From Novelist to Literary Legend

British novelist Frederick Forsyth, esteemed for writing famous thrillers such as "The Day of the Jackal" and "The Dogs of War," has passed away at the age of 86, according to his publisher. His background as a correspondent for Reuters and BBC, as well as an informant for Britain's MI6, provided the foundation for his gripping narratives.

"The Day of the Jackal", depicting an English assassin hired by French paramilitaries, was an instant bestseller despite initial rejections. Written over 35 days, it became a hallmark of Forsyth's style, marked by fast-paced plots and journalistic detailing.

Forsyth sold over 75 million copies of his novels, which often delved into espionage and global intrigue. Despite his success, he humbly attributed his storytelling to his experiences and remained a critic of modern Britain's policies and societal shifts.

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025