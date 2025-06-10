Left Menu

Sumo's Greatest Yokozuna Hakuho Ventures Beyond the Ring

Hakuho, widely regarded as sumo wrestling’s greatest grand champion, has resigned from the Japan Sumo Association after a disagreement. Having retired from wrestling in 2021, he plans to establish a 'world sumo project' to promote the sport globally. Hakuho seeks to contribute to sumo from outside Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Tokyo | Updated: 10-06-2025 05:28 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 05:28 IST
Sumo's Greatest Yokozuna Hakuho Ventures Beyond the Ring
  • Country:
  • Japan

In a major shift for the world of sumo, revered yokozuna Hakuho has officially resigned from the Japan Sumo Association. This decision follows a dispute with the sport's governing body, marking the end of an era for the Mongolia-born grand champion.

Hakuho, who retired from competitive wrestling in 2021, aims to launch a 'world sumo project' to take the traditional Japanese sport to international audiences. He envisions a new governing body for sumo beyond Japan, intending to expand the sport's reach globally, including to women and children.

A stalwart in the sumo community with numerous records to his name, Hakuho's latest endeavor includes securing corporate sponsorship for global sumo events with backing from notable figures like Toyota Motor Corporation's Akio Toyoda. The Japan Sumo Association has not commented on his resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can technology deliver on the promise of inclusive education? Evidence suggests caution

Agricultural land degradation threatens food security in Arab countries

AI-driven social media fuels mental health crisis among Gen Z

Diversified European banks are less prone to financial distress

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025