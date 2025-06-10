Sumo's Greatest Yokozuna Hakuho Ventures Beyond the Ring

In a major shift for the world of sumo, revered yokozuna Hakuho has officially resigned from the Japan Sumo Association. This decision follows a dispute with the sport's governing body, marking the end of an era for the Mongolia-born grand champion.

Hakuho, who retired from competitive wrestling in 2021, aims to launch a 'world sumo project' to take the traditional Japanese sport to international audiences. He envisions a new governing body for sumo beyond Japan, intending to expand the sport's reach globally, including to women and children.

A stalwart in the sumo community with numerous records to his name, Hakuho's latest endeavor includes securing corporate sponsorship for global sumo events with backing from notable figures like Toyota Motor Corporation's Akio Toyoda. The Japan Sumo Association has not commented on his resignation.

(With inputs from agencies.)