Blake Lively's Victory: Judge Dismisses $400 Million Defamation Suit
A judge has dismissed Justin Baldoni's $400 million defamation lawsuit against Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, and others. Lively expressed gratitude on social media, resolved to support women's rights. The court found no wrongful extortion by Lively; Baldoni's other lawsuit claims are still pending.
In a significant legal victory for Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds, a judge has thrown out Justin Baldoni's $400 million defamation lawsuit. Lively expressed her relief and gratitude in a heartfelt social media post, while also emphasizing her commitment to advocating for women's rights.
Baldoni accused Lively of 'stealing' a film project and threatened media attacks if his demands weren't met. However, the court concluded that Lively's actions were not unlawful extortion but instead permissible negotiations. Baldoni's claims of extortion and defamation were dismissed, although he was allowed to amend some interference claims involving contracts.
Lively's legal team described the lawsuit as a 'sham,' highlighting the judge's decision as a comprehensive victory. Meanwhile, Baldoni faces a separate lawsuit from Lively for sexual harassment and retaliation. This high-stakes legal battle is slated for trial on March 9, 2026.
