The Bengal Files: A Gripping Tale from the 1940s

In a significant development, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri announced the renaming of his upcoming movie to 'The Bengal Files.' Originally titled 'The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter,' the film will explore the tumultuous period of communal unrest in undivided Bengal during the 1940s.

The movie, starring acclaimed actors Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Pallavi Joshi, has been scheduled for a global release on September 5, 2025. Agnihotri shared the news on social media, revealing an official poster and hinting at an upcoming teaser set for a June 12 release.

'The Bengal Files' marks the third chapter in a compelling trilogy following 'The Tashkent Files' and 'The Kashmir Files.' The film is a collaborative production effort by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi.

(With inputs from agencies.)