Left Menu

The Bengal Files: A Gripping Tale from the 1940s

'The Bengal Files,' starring Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Pallavi Joshi, explores the communal unrest in undivided Bengal during the 1940s. Directed by Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri, it is part of a trilogy following 'The Tashkent Files' and 'The Kashmir Files.' The film releases worldwide on September 5, 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-06-2025 12:37 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 12:37 IST
The Bengal Files: A Gripping Tale from the 1940s
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, filmmaker Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri announced the renaming of his upcoming movie to 'The Bengal Files.' Originally titled 'The Delhi Files: The Bengal Chapter,' the film will explore the tumultuous period of communal unrest in undivided Bengal during the 1940s.

The movie, starring acclaimed actors Mithun Chakraborty, Anupam Kher, and Pallavi Joshi, has been scheduled for a global release on September 5, 2025. Agnihotri shared the news on social media, revealing an official poster and hinting at an upcoming teaser set for a June 12 release.

'The Bengal Files' marks the third chapter in a compelling trilogy following 'The Tashkent Files' and 'The Kashmir Files.' The film is a collaborative production effort by Abhishek Agarwal and Pallavi Joshi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025