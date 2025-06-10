21 Impostors Busted at Kashi Vishwanath: Fake Priests' Scam Exposed
Authorities arrested 21 individuals pretending to be priests at Kashi Vishwanath Temple for extorting money from devotees. Complaints revealed unauthorized activities involving money and misconduct related to temple rituals. A joint police team apprehended the suspects, with legal actions ensuing. Efforts to curb such scams are ongoing.
Kashi Vishwanath Temple, a sacred site for many, was the stage for a recent scandal involving fake priests extorting money from unsuspecting devotees. As confirmed by a senior police official on Tuesday, 21 impostors were arrested for posing as priests and charging fees for ritual arrangements and puja without authorization.
The operation to nab these individuals came after several complaints highlighted the misbehaviors and unauthorized financial dealings of those pretending to facilitate temple rituals. Assistant Commissioner of Police Dashashwamedh Atul Anjan Tripathi revealed that police received multiple alerts about the activities, leading to a coordinated law enforcement effort.
In a swift crackdown, 15 suspects were apprehended in the Dashashwamedh area and six from Chowk. Legal proceedings are currently underway, and the police assure the public of continued vigilance against such fraudulent activities around the temple premises.
