Howrah Bridge Set to Dazzle with Solar-Powered Lights

Coal India Ltd and Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata, signed a memorandum to enhance the Howrah Bridge with solar-powered dynamic illumination. This initiative, featuring volumetric and skeleton lighting with music synchronization, aims to transform the bridge into a luminous symbol of Kolkata's heritage and attract daily commuters.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:09 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Coal India Ltd signed a memorandum of understanding with the Syama Prasad Mookerjee Port, Kolkata (SMPK), on Tuesday to dramatically illuminate the renowned Howrah Bridge using solar-powered lights.

The project seeks to elevate this architectural marvel, over 80 years old, into a radiant nighttime spectacle. Aiming to highlight the bridge's structural elegance, the illumination will offer a unique experience for the daily masses crossing it.

The agreement was formalized at Coal Bhawan, attended by top officials. Plans include volumetric and skeleton lighting complemented with music shows, projected to finish within a year. Known as Rabindra Setu, the bridge handles significant daily traffic, making it a cultural icon of Kolkata.

(With inputs from agencies.)

