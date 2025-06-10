Left Menu

Odisha's Sacred Stand: The 'Jagannath Dham' Naming Dispute

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi emphasizes that religious 'dhams' should be respected for their historical and cultural significance, amid controversy with West Bengal over the naming of a new temple in Digha as 'Jagannath Dham'. Majhi's letter to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee urges respect for religious sentiments.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 10-06-2025 20:34 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 20:34 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has firmly stated that the naming of religious 'dhams' should be based on the faith of the people, not influenced by any individual's or government's ego. This comes in light of a recent dispute with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the naming of a new temple in Digha.

Majhi addressed the concern in a letter to Banerjee, urging her to refrain from calling the temple 'Jagannath Dham', a title he argues is rooted deeply in historical and religious significance. The temple inauguration by Banerjee has sparked a debate over cultural sensitivity and inter-state respect.

While Majhi hasn't confirmed legal proceedings, Odisha's Law Minister hinted at potential court actions if the naming isn't reconsidered. Notably, the titular king of Puri and leading religious figures have also expressed their disapproval of the name, calling for the term 'dham' to be reserved for historic sites.

