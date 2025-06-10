Odisha's Sacred Stand: The 'Jagannath Dham' Naming Dispute

Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi has firmly stated that the naming of religious 'dhams' should be based on the faith of the people, not influenced by any individual's or government's ego. This comes in light of a recent dispute with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee over the naming of a new temple in Digha.

Majhi addressed the concern in a letter to Banerjee, urging her to refrain from calling the temple 'Jagannath Dham', a title he argues is rooted deeply in historical and religious significance. The temple inauguration by Banerjee has sparked a debate over cultural sensitivity and inter-state respect.

While Majhi hasn't confirmed legal proceedings, Odisha's Law Minister hinted at potential court actions if the naming isn't reconsidered. Notably, the titular king of Puri and leading religious figures have also expressed their disapproval of the name, calling for the term 'dham' to be reserved for historic sites.