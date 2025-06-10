Left Menu

Bronze vs Gold: The Political Battle Over Maharaja Suheldev's Legacy

In Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a bronze statue of 11th-century ruler Maharaja Suheldev, eliciting a promise from SP leader Akhilesh Yadav to install a gold statue if his party wins power. The statue's unveiling has sparked political tensions, emphasizing neglected historical legacies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-06-2025 21:27 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 21:27 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The political landscape in Uttar Pradesh witnessed renewed tensions as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled a 40-foot, 17-ton bronze statue of the legendary 11th-century ruler Maharaja Suheldev in Bahraich.

Coinciding with the unveiling, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav vowed to erect a gold statue of Maharaja Suheldev at Lucknow's Gomti Riverfront should his party reclaim power in the state.

This pledge reignited debates over the historical recognition of Maharaja Suheldev, focusing on his 1033 AD victory against Ghazi Salar Masud. The events underscored deep political rifts and highlighted accusations of historical neglect among political rivals.

