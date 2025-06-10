Bronze vs Gold: The Political Battle Over Maharaja Suheldev's Legacy

The political landscape in Uttar Pradesh witnessed renewed tensions as Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath unveiled a 40-foot, 17-ton bronze statue of the legendary 11th-century ruler Maharaja Suheldev in Bahraich.

Coinciding with the unveiling, Samajwadi Party (SP) president Akhilesh Yadav vowed to erect a gold statue of Maharaja Suheldev at Lucknow's Gomti Riverfront should his party reclaim power in the state.

This pledge reignited debates over the historical recognition of Maharaja Suheldev, focusing on his 1033 AD victory against Ghazi Salar Masud. The events underscored deep political rifts and highlighted accusations of historical neglect among political rivals.