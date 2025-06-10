A Spiritual Gathering: Yogi Adityanath's Visit to Muzaffarnagar

In a notable visit, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to travel to Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday for a special satsang, celebrating the 65th death anniversary of Swami Gyan Bhikshuk Das. The spiritual leader dedicated his life to social upliftment, emphasizing values of vegetarianism and sobriety.

Govardhan Das, the event organizer, highlighted that this satsang marks a significant remembrance for a figure who preached important social values. In alignment with this, the Uttar Pradesh government has embarked on initiatives for the development of Shukrateerth Dham, a site of religious and historical importance.

Improvements in Shukrateerth Dham include a new tourist facilitation center, enhanced Ganga ghat, and parking renovations. Additional artistic elements such as murals and a sound and light show are being developed. Under a tourism development plan, the construction of a Shrimad Bhagwat Centre is also underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)