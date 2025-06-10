Left Menu

A Spiritual Gathering: Yogi Adityanath's Visit to Muzaffarnagar

Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath will visit Muzaffarnagar to participate in a satsang honoring the 65th death anniversary of Swami Gyan Bhikshuk Das. The government plans holistic development of Shukrateerth Dham, including a tourist center, art installations, and a Shrimad Bhagwat Centre.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 10-06-2025 22:37 IST | Created: 10-06-2025 22:37 IST
A Spiritual Gathering: Yogi Adityanath's Visit to Muzaffarnagar
  • Country:
  • India

In a notable visit, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is set to travel to Muzaffarnagar on Wednesday for a special satsang, celebrating the 65th death anniversary of Swami Gyan Bhikshuk Das. The spiritual leader dedicated his life to social upliftment, emphasizing values of vegetarianism and sobriety.

Govardhan Das, the event organizer, highlighted that this satsang marks a significant remembrance for a figure who preached important social values. In alignment with this, the Uttar Pradesh government has embarked on initiatives for the development of Shukrateerth Dham, a site of religious and historical importance.

Improvements in Shukrateerth Dham include a new tourist facilitation center, enhanced Ganga ghat, and parking renovations. Additional artistic elements such as murals and a sound and light show are being developed. Under a tourism development plan, the construction of a Shrimad Bhagwat Centre is also underway.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

India's Infrastructure Boom: Rs 17.5 Lakh Crore Investment Surge

 India
2
Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

Tension in the Pacific: China-Japan Naval Movements

 Global
3
Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

Gaza Aid Flotilla Detained: Greta Thunberg Among Activists Held

 Israel
4
Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

Argentina's Economic Reforms Ignite Surge in M&A Activity

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025