Mystery Surrounds Monkeys' Deaths in Bareilly

Five monkeys were found dead under mysterious circumstances in Bareilly's Qila area. Despite initial poisoning speculations, post-mortem reports showed severe injuries. Authorities are investigating, with no suspects identified yet, and are examining CCTV footage. Animal welfare activists have demanded strict action against the perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 11-06-2025 01:04 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 01:04 IST
Authorities in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district are investigating the mysterious deaths of five monkeys found in the Qila area. The post-mortem report confirmed severe injuries and ruled out poisoning as the cause.

The incident occurred on Monday in a local rice market area. Initially, locals speculated poisoning, but findings revealed deep injury marks, fractured bones, and serious internal organ damage in the monkeys.

Qila Station House Officer Rajesh Kumar stated the police are scrutinizing nearby CCTV footage to identify possible suspects. Animal welfare activists, including Dheeraj Pathak of People for Animals, have submitted a formal complaint, urging authorities to take stringent action against those responsible.

(With inputs from agencies.)

