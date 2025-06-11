Southern Baptists Push for Traditional Marriage, Address Abuse Allegations

During their recent annual meeting, Southern Baptists made headlines by advocating for a ban on gay marriage and urging U.S. lawmakers to reverse the Supreme Court's legalization of such unions. This decision reflects the denomination's ongoing commitment to conservative values, as they also advocated for policies supporting traditional family structures.

The gathering of over 10,000 representatives was set against a tragic backdrop, with the recent death of Jennifer Lyell, a former publishing executive who accused a seminary professor of sexual abuse. Her death highlights persistent issues of abuse within the denomination and the challenges reform advocates face.

The Southern Baptist Convention continues to grapple with implementing meaningful changes to address these abuse allegations, with many critics frustrated by what they see as a lack of action. As the denomination navigates these turbulent waters, traditional values remain a central focus of discussions.