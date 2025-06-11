Left Menu

Design Democracy 2025: Reimagining Interiors & Cultural Innovations

Design Democracy returns to Hyderabad from September 5-7, 2025, at HITEX Exhibition Centre. The event will showcase over 120 top brands, aiming to engage the Indian interior design landscape with cultural exchange and spatial innovation. Highlights include curated pavilions, industry-first features, and diverse thematic zones.

The much-anticipated third edition of Design Democracy will take Hyderabad by storm from September 5 to 7, 2025, at the HITEX Exhibition Centre. Established by design entrepreneurs Shailja Patwari and Pallika Sreewastav, along with lighting designer-architect Arjun Rathi, the event will feature top interior design products and experiential spaces from over 120 leading Indian brands and studios.

This year's edition emphasizes reimagining interior design in India by weaving together culture, craft, and dialogue. Key attractions include thematic zones like Atelier, Canvas, and Muse, each offering unique perspectives on materials, storytelling, and innovation. A standout feature, DD Talks, promises an array of panel discussions with over 40 speakers, adding depth to the three-day event.

Presented by The Charcoal Project and curated by Sussanne Khan, the event also offers architectural explorations through a curated pavilion and industry-first innovations. Serving as a cultural anchor, Design Democracy aims to become a linchpin in India's design landscape, supported by a robust network of sponsors, collaborators, and media partners.

(With inputs from agencies.)

