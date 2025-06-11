Left Menu

Ensuring Smooth Passage: LG Sinha Reviews Amarnath Yatra Preparations

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha inspected the progress of infrastructure projects for the annual Amarnath Yatra at the Baltal axis. He emphasized timely completion to enhance pilgrim facilities. The 38-day pilgrimage is set to start on July 3. Sinha interacted with the Border Roads Organisation to address track maintenance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Srinagar | Updated: 11-06-2025 12:47 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 12:47 IST
Ensuring Smooth Passage: LG Sinha Reviews Amarnath Yatra Preparations
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha conducted an on-site inspection of the preparations for the annual Amarnath Yatra along the Baltal axis on Wednesday.

He assessed the ongoing work at the Disaster Management and Yatri Niwas Complex in the Ganderbal district, conveying the importance of completing infrastructure projects on time to improve services for pilgrims.

The 38-day pilgrimage, starting on July 3 from the Baltal and Pahalgam routes, prompted Sinha to also meet with the Border Roads Organisation team managing track maintenance, ensuring the safety and ease of passage for participants.

TRENDING

1
Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

Depay's Double Delight as Dutch Dominate Malta

 Global
2
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

SMEs struggle with AI adoption due to skills gaps, data issues and strategy failures

Traceability boosts branding and compliance, but farms left behind in digital shift

Cybercrime surge prompts call for criminology-based security frameworks

Foreign debt boosts growth while domestic borrowing drags South Africa’s economy

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025