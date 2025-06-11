Ensuring Smooth Passage: LG Sinha Reviews Amarnath Yatra Preparations

Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha conducted an on-site inspection of the preparations for the annual Amarnath Yatra along the Baltal axis on Wednesday.

He assessed the ongoing work at the Disaster Management and Yatri Niwas Complex in the Ganderbal district, conveying the importance of completing infrastructure projects on time to improve services for pilgrims.

The 38-day pilgrimage, starting on July 3 from the Baltal and Pahalgam routes, prompted Sinha to also meet with the Border Roads Organisation team managing track maintenance, ensuring the safety and ease of passage for participants.