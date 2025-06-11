Yogandhra: Andhra Pradesh Sets Record with Month-Long Yoga Campaign
More than two crore yoga enthusiasts have registered for 'Yogandhra', a month-long campaign by the Andhra Pradesh government leading up to the International Day of Yoga. The campaign aims to increase yoga awareness and includes the participation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Vizag on June 21.
- Country:
- India
The Andhra Pradesh government has successfully registered over two crore participants for 'Yogandhra', its month-long yoga awareness campaign. This initiative precedes the International Day of Yoga on June 21, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi set to join the celebrations in Vizag.
In addition to the main event, the government is working towards setting records as two crore people participate in yoga activities across the state. The campaign, launched on May 29 by the TDP-led NDA government, has already exceeded its target of registrations 10 days early.
Efforts continue as more than 1.3 lakh locations across the state have been identified for the grand yoga session on June 21. In a unique event, 1,000 individuals participated in 'yoga on watercraft' in the Krishna river, adding to the campaign's diverse activities.
