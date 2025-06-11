Indian and Royal Navies Showcase Strength in Arabian Sea PASSEX

The Indian and UK Royal Navies have once again demonstrated their enduring commitment to maritime security through a Passage Exercise (PASSEX) in the North Arabian Sea. This strategic exercise, held on June 9 and 10, underscores the growing cooperation between the two nations.

Key elements of the Indian Navy, including the stealth frigate INS Tabar, a submarine, and P8I aircraft, collaborated closely with the UK's Carrier Strike Group, featuring HMS Prince of Wales and HMS Richmond. The exercise featured complex operations such as unified helicopter control, tactical maneuvers, and coordinated anti-submarine operations.

Officials emphasized the significance of this joint exercise, which highlights the strong bilateral ties between the two navies. Such collaborations ensure a stable maritime environment, reinforcing a shared dedication to regional security.

