Shukteerth: A Testament to India's Timeless Heritage

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath lauded Shukteerth as a living testament to India's extensive cultural and religious heritage during a gathering on the 65th death anniversary of Swami Gyan Bhikshuk Das Ji Maharaj.

He cited the medieval struggle during foreign invasions, where Satguru Ravidas Ji illuminated the nation through spiritual guidance that remains influential. Adityanath praised Ravidas for challenging social evils and inspiring action-oriented faith over ritualistic practices.

Known as Shukratal, Shukteerth in Muzaffarnagar is significant for pilgrims, believed to be the site where Sukadeva Goswami recited the Srimad-Bhagavatam to King Parikshit approximately 5,000 years ago, making it a beacon of India's eternal heritage.