Clash Over Historical Celebrations Fuels Political Tensions

Vishwa Hindu Parishad's international president, Alok Kumar, has launched a verbal assault on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Kumar claims that Gandhi is working towards the downfall of his own party.

He further accuses the Opposition of opposing India under political pretexts, alleging foreign support for their actions.

Kumar also speaks critically about the 'Neja Mela' controversy, asserting it disrespects national pride and highlights ignorance. The annual fair in memory of an historical figure deemed an invader has recently been denied permission by authorities in Sambhal.