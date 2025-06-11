Left Menu

Clash Over Historical Celebrations Fuels Political Tensions

Vishwa Hindu Parishad president Alok Kumar criticizes Rahul Gandhi and the Opposition, accusing them of undermining India. He comments on the 'Neja Mela' controversy, denouncing celebrations in honor of historical figures considered invaders. The controversy concerns the denial of permission for a fair commemorating Syed Salar Masud Ghazi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sambhal(Up) | Updated: 11-06-2025 20:02 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 20:02 IST
Clash Over Historical Celebrations Fuels Political Tensions
Alok Kumar
  • Country:
  • India

Vishwa Hindu Parishad's international president, Alok Kumar, has launched a verbal assault on Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Kumar claims that Gandhi is working towards the downfall of his own party.

He further accuses the Opposition of opposing India under political pretexts, alleging foreign support for their actions.

Kumar also speaks critically about the 'Neja Mela' controversy, asserting it disrespects national pride and highlights ignorance. The annual fair in memory of an historical figure deemed an invader has recently been denied permission by authorities in Sambhal.

TRENDING

1
Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

Violence Erupts in Ballymena Amid Protests Over Alleged Assault

 Global
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

France's Strategic Moves Towards Palestinian State Recognition

 Global
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025