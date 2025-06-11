A Revered Soul Departs: Morari Bapu's Wife, Narmadaba, Passes Away
Narmadaba, wife of spiritual leader Morari Bapu, passed away at 79 in Talgajarda village, Bhavnagar. She had been unwell for some time. Narmadaba was given Samadhi on Wednesday morning. Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his condolences to Morari Bapu, a renowned Ramkatha narrator and exponent of the Ramcharitmanas.
Narmadaba, the devoted wife of spiritual figure Morari Bapu, died at the age of 79 at their home in Talgajarda, Bhavnagar District. She had been facing health issues recently, according to family sources. Her demise, early on Wednesday, left a void in the hearts of those who knew her.
A close aide revealed that she was granted Samadhi at their residence later that morning. The ceremony was attended by close family members and friends, who mourned her passing with deep respect.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Morari Bapu via phone, offering his heartfelt condolences. Morari Bapu, known globally for his Ramkatha narrations, now mourns the loss of his beloved partner.
