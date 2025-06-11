A Revered Soul Departs: Morari Bapu's Wife, Narmadaba, Passes Away

Narmadaba, the devoted wife of spiritual figure Morari Bapu, died at the age of 79 at their home in Talgajarda, Bhavnagar District. She had been facing health issues recently, according to family sources. Her demise, early on Wednesday, left a void in the hearts of those who knew her.

A close aide revealed that she was granted Samadhi at their residence later that morning. The ceremony was attended by close family members and friends, who mourned her passing with deep respect.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached out to Morari Bapu via phone, offering his heartfelt condolences. Morari Bapu, known globally for his Ramkatha narrations, now mourns the loss of his beloved partner.

(With inputs from agencies.)