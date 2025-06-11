Left Menu

Verdict on Weinstein: A Milestone Retrial in the Wake of #MeToo

Harvey Weinstein has been found guilty on a sex crimes charge by a Manhattan jury, marking a significant legal chapter following the appeal that overturned his 2020 conviction. The former Hollywood mogul faces serious allegations of sexual misconduct involving numerous women, highlighting the persistent influence of the #MeToo movement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-06-2025 23:53 IST | Created: 11-06-2025 23:53 IST
Verdict on Weinstein: A Milestone Retrial in the Wake of #MeToo
Harvey Weinstein

A Manhattan jury delivered a partial verdict on Harvey Weinstein's retrial, finding him guilty on one count of sex crimes, while deferring judgment on others amid jury infighting. Despite Weinstein's denials, the retrial stems from his prior overturned conviction as part of ongoing rape and assault allegations.

The jury acquitted Weinstein of charges related to Kaja Sokola but convicted him for the alleged 2006 assault on Miriam Haley, leaving the 2013 Jessica Mann accusation pending. Tensions within the jury emerged, with reports of discord and threats, as they navigated complex deliberations in Weinstein's high-profile case.

Prosecutors continue to present Weinstein as a Hollywood predator under #MeToo scrutiny, citing abuses of power. Meanwhile, his defense maintains the consensual nature of past interactions. Despite setbacks, the retrial underscores ongoing judicial efforts to address allegations against Weinstein, who remains incarcerated due to a separate California conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
GRSE Embarks on Coastal Research Vessel Construction

GRSE Embarks on Coastal Research Vessel Construction

 India
2
Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

Tariffs and Weather Spell Trouble for Zara Owner Inditex

 Global
3
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
4
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking economy: Digital labor redraws line between capital and human input

Dual impact of AI on economic growth and social disruption

AI and climate change redefine global disease surveillance

How India’s gig platforms monetize invisible labor?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025