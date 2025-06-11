Verdict on Weinstein: A Milestone Retrial in the Wake of #MeToo

A Manhattan jury delivered a partial verdict on Harvey Weinstein's retrial, finding him guilty on one count of sex crimes, while deferring judgment on others amid jury infighting. Despite Weinstein's denials, the retrial stems from his prior overturned conviction as part of ongoing rape and assault allegations.

The jury acquitted Weinstein of charges related to Kaja Sokola but convicted him for the alleged 2006 assault on Miriam Haley, leaving the 2013 Jessica Mann accusation pending. Tensions within the jury emerged, with reports of discord and threats, as they navigated complex deliberations in Weinstein's high-profile case.

Prosecutors continue to present Weinstein as a Hollywood predator under #MeToo scrutiny, citing abuses of power. Meanwhile, his defense maintains the consensual nature of past interactions. Despite setbacks, the retrial underscores ongoing judicial efforts to address allegations against Weinstein, who remains incarcerated due to a separate California conviction.

(With inputs from agencies.)