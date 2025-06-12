Left Menu

The Last Harmonies of Brian Wilson: A Musical Genius Remembered

Beach Boys cofounder Brian Wilson, famous for creating enduring rock classics like 'Good Vibrations', has passed away at 82. His life was a blend of musical brilliance, personal struggles, and mental health challenges. Despite these struggles, his work left an indelible mark on the music world.

Brian Wilson

Brian Wilson, the cofounder of the legendary Beach Boys and the mastermind behind rock classics such as "Good Vibrations," has died at 82. Known for his musical genius, Wilson's life was marked by a turbulent mix of artistry, addiction, and mental health battles.

Wilson's family announced his passing in a heartfelt statement, expressing their shared grief with fans worldwide. Despite the cause of his death remaining undisclosed, it was known that Wilson suffered from dementia and was placed under conservatorship following the death of his wife, Melinda, earlier in 2024.

Formed in the Los Angeles suburb of Hawthorne, the Beach Boys became icons of California youth culture. Their harmonies and Wilson's songwriting delivered 36 Top 40 hits, but his personal life was fraught with challenges, including mental breakdowns and substance abuse, which ultimately overshadowed his career's latter years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

