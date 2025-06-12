Drama at the Kennedy Center: Trump's Controversial Night at 'Les Miserables'
President Donald Trump's first visit to the Kennedy Center since his election was marked by a mix of cheers and boos as he attended the opening night of 'Les Miserables.' The event drew controversy due to Trump's recent interventions in the arts community and altering the Kennedy Center's operations.
President Donald Trump made a dramatic entrance at the Kennedy Center for the opening night of 'Les Miserables,' drawing both applause and jeers from the audience. It marked his first visit since taking office, amid rising tension over his changes at the renowned venue.
Trump has faced criticisms for reshaping the Kennedy Center by appointing loyalists and overhauling programming, a move seen as politicizing the arts institution. His presence at 'Les Miserables,' a show he has expressed affinity for in the past, drew contrasting reactions from patrons and performers.
This shake-up extends beyond the Kennedy Center, as Trump seeks to significantly alter the US arts scene, affecting multiple organizations, including the Smithsonian museums and various federal arts funding mechanisms, aiming to eliminate perceived political biases.
