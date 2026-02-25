Larry Summers Resigns Amid Epstein Controversy: A Legacy in Question

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers is set to resign from his teaching position at Harvard University following revelations of his connections to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This news comes as a result of continuing scrutiny on Summers, who previously held the presidency of the same institution.

Summers' resignation follows a report by the U.S. House Oversight Committee revealing his personal correspondence with Epstein. Despite no evidence of criminal involvement, Summers' ties with Epstein have drawn significant criticism. Summers has been on leave from Harvard since November amid these controversies.

Previously, Summers stepped down from the board of OpenAI and discontinued his academic responsibilities at Harvard. He acknowledged feeling "deeply ashamed" and expressed his wish to reconcile relationships with those close to him. Harvard University has not commented on the matter to the media.

(With inputs from agencies.)