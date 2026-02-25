Left Menu

Larry Summers Resigns Amid Epstein Controversy: A Legacy in Question

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers will end his teaching role at Harvard University amidst controversies surrounding his connections to Jeffrey Epstein. Despite no allegations of misconduct, Summers has been criticized since the release of documents about his association with Epstein and has decided to step back from public duties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 22:41 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 22:41 IST
Larry Summers Resigns Amid Epstein Controversy: A Legacy in Question
Larry Summers

Former U.S. Treasury Secretary Larry Summers is set to resign from his teaching position at Harvard University following revelations of his connections to the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. This news comes as a result of continuing scrutiny on Summers, who previously held the presidency of the same institution.

Summers' resignation follows a report by the U.S. House Oversight Committee revealing his personal correspondence with Epstein. Despite no evidence of criminal involvement, Summers' ties with Epstein have drawn significant criticism. Summers has been on leave from Harvard since November amid these controversies.

Previously, Summers stepped down from the board of OpenAI and discontinued his academic responsibilities at Harvard. He acknowledged feeling "deeply ashamed" and expressed his wish to reconcile relationships with those close to him. Harvard University has not commented on the matter to the media.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Modi Champions Gaza Peace Initiative in Historic Knesset Speech

Modi Champions Gaza Peace Initiative in Historic Knesset Speech

 Israel
2
WBBSE Opens Final Registration Window for Class 9 Students

WBBSE Opens Final Registration Window for Class 9 Students

 India
3
European Markets Soar Amid AI Optimism and Banking Recovery

European Markets Soar Amid AI Optimism and Banking Recovery

 Global
4
New Zealand Crickets Past Pacify Lankan Lions in T20 Showdown

New Zealand Crickets Past Pacify Lankan Lions in T20 Showdown

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026