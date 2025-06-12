Left Menu

Inspiring Words: Mamata Banerjee's Assembly Speeches to Be Published

A new book compiling the speeches of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in the assembly is set to be published, highlighting her significant contributions and political ideology. The draft, prepared by the Assembly’s Library Committee, awaits her approval before proceeding to print.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 12-06-2025 09:53 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 09:53 IST
Inspiring Words: Mamata Banerjee's Assembly Speeches to Be Published
book
  • Country:
  • India

A collection of speeches by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is poised for publication, according to a government official. The compilation, which has already been drafted, is pending Banerjee's approval before moving to the printing stage.

Deputy Speaker Ashish Banerjee emphasized the significance of the book, noting that Mamata Banerjee is the first female Chief Minister of West Bengal. The book aims to offer readers insight into contemporary political scenarios and Banerjee's political ideology, potentially inspiring both current and future generations.

Trinamool Congress insiders revealed that this publication would make Mamata Banerjee the second Chief Minister, following Bidhan Chandra Roy, to have her assembly speeches documented in book form. The book will include her views on various projects initiated under her leadership, including 'Kanyashree,' 'Lakshmi Bhandar,' and 'Swasthya Sathi.'

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

Climate change could cost Italy over 5% of GDP in 2050, budget watchdog says

 Italy
2
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
3
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
4
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025