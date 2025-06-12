Inspiring Words: Mamata Banerjee's Assembly Speeches to Be Published

A collection of speeches by West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is poised for publication, according to a government official. The compilation, which has already been drafted, is pending Banerjee's approval before moving to the printing stage.

Deputy Speaker Ashish Banerjee emphasized the significance of the book, noting that Mamata Banerjee is the first female Chief Minister of West Bengal. The book aims to offer readers insight into contemporary political scenarios and Banerjee's political ideology, potentially inspiring both current and future generations.

Trinamool Congress insiders revealed that this publication would make Mamata Banerjee the second Chief Minister, following Bidhan Chandra Roy, to have her assembly speeches documented in book form. The book will include her views on various projects initiated under her leadership, including 'Kanyashree,' 'Lakshmi Bhandar,' and 'Swasthya Sathi.'

(With inputs from agencies.)