Sidhu Moosewala's Legacy Lives On: Posthumous Hits Continue to Captivate Fans

On Sidhu Moosewala's 32nd birthday, his family released three new songs, '0008', 'Neal', and 'Take Notes', collecting millions of YouTube views. Sidhu, who was tragically killed in 2022, remains a celebrated figure in Punjabi music with posthumous tracks continuing to captivate global audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-06-2025 14:27 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 14:27 IST
Sidhu Moosewala
  • Country:
  • India

On what would have been Sidhu Moosewala's 32nd birthday, the late Punjabi musician's family has marked the occasion by releasing three new songs, adding to his celebrated discography.

The tracks, titled '0008', 'Neal', and 'Take Notes', were unveiled on social media, quickly amassing millions of views on YouTube, demonstrating Moosewala's lasting impact on fans worldwide.

Sidhu Moosewala, fatally shot in Punjab's Mansa district in 2022, continues to charm audiences with posthumous releases, ensuring his legacy endures in the realm of Punjabi music.

(With inputs from agencies.)

