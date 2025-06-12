Left Menu

Vandalism at Tagore's Ancestral Home Sparks Outrage

The BJP condemned vandalism at Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home in Bangladesh as an attack on India's cultural heritage. They accused Islamic groups of orchestrating the attack, while urging global denunciation. Despite its importance, West Bengal's Chief Minister is accused of political silence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 12-06-2025 18:29 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 18:29 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Thursday, India's Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) sharply condemned the Bangladesh interim government's inaction over the vandalism at Rabindranath Tagore's ancestral home. Describing it as a "preplanned attack," BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra attributed it to Islamic groups and emphasized the need for global criticism.

The attack, which took place in Sirajganj district, has stirred controversy over Bangladesh's handling of the incident. Patra criticized West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for her alleged silence, accusing her of prioritizing political gain over cultural heritage.

As a symbol of Indian culture, Tagore's legacy transcends borders. BJP calls for international solidarity to denounce such acts, highlighting the importance of maintaining civilizational harmony and adhering to values of cultural integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

