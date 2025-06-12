Left Menu

Tragedy in the Sky: Reflecting on the Heartbreaking Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang expressed sorrow over a plane crash in Ahmedabad, where an Air India plane crashed minutes after take-off, causing fears of significant casualties. Both leaders offered condolences and prayers for the affected families and victims.

The devastating plane crash in Ahmedabad has left the nation in mourning, as a London-bound Air India flight tragically went down shortly after take-off, striking residential quarters near BJ Medical College in Meghaninagar.

With 242 passengers and crew on board, the incident has sparked fear of significant casualties. Sikkim's Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang have expressed profound sorrow and have extended heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families.

Both leaders have taken to statements and social media to stand in solidarity with the affected, offering thoughts and prayers to victims and commending the emergency responders working at the scene.

