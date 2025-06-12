Diaspora Diplomacy: Indian Cultural Ambassadors Strengthen Ties in Moscow

Indian Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, highlighted the importance of the Indian diaspora as cultural bridges between India and Russia at a Russia Day event in Moscow. He lauded their role as conduits of India's rich cultural values.

The celebration, held at the Indian Embassy, featured the launch of 'Varta Patrika', a magazine by the local NRI Club, aimed at minimizing the information divide for Indian tourists in Russia. Despite a holiday period attracting travelers, the event saw a full house with Russian and Indian attendees.

Officials from Russia's Foreign Ministry, Indian-related departments, and private sector executives attended the event. Cultural showcases included Russian and Indian dances performed by students and artists, further substantiating the enduring partnership between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)