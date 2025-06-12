Left Menu

Diaspora Diplomacy: Indian Cultural Ambassadors Strengthen Ties in Moscow

Indian Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, praised the Indian diaspora in Moscow for strengthening cultural ties between India and Russia. During a Russia Day event, he emphasized their role as cultural ambassadors. The event featured cultural performances and launched a magazine aimed at bridging information about Russia for Indian tourists.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 12-06-2025 19:58 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 19:58 IST
Diaspora Diplomacy: Indian Cultural Ambassadors Strengthen Ties in Moscow
Vinay Kumar
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

Indian Ambassador to Russia, Vinay Kumar, highlighted the importance of the Indian diaspora as cultural bridges between India and Russia at a Russia Day event in Moscow. He lauded their role as conduits of India's rich cultural values.

The celebration, held at the Indian Embassy, featured the launch of 'Varta Patrika', a magazine by the local NRI Club, aimed at minimizing the information divide for Indian tourists in Russia. Despite a holiday period attracting travelers, the event saw a full house with Russian and Indian attendees.

Officials from Russia's Foreign Ministry, Indian-related departments, and private sector executives attended the event. Cultural showcases included Russian and Indian dances performed by students and artists, further substantiating the enduring partnership between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NYC

Extradition of Canadian Resident for Alleged ISIS-Inspired Terror Plot in NY...

 Global
2
Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

Fragile Truce or Economic Tug-of-War? The US-China Trade Dance Continues

 United States
3
UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

UN Human Rights Office Faces Dire Financial Crisis Amid Donor Funding Cuts

 Global
4
Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

Trial Shocker: Karen Read's Defense Claims Conspiracy in Officer's Death

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025