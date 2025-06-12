Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Devastating Plane Crash in Ahmedabad

A tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad involved a London-bound Air India flight, carrying 242 people. Leaders expressed grief over the incident, which left many feared dead and several injured. Himachal Pradesh's Chief Minister and other officials extended condolences and wished for the speedy recovery of the injured.

Shimla | Updated: 12-06-2025 22:40 IST | Created: 12-06-2025 22:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A horrific plane crash occurred shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad airport, involving a London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 with 242 passengers and crew on Thursday afternoon.

Among the deceased were both Indian and foreign nationals. Prominent political figures, including Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, conveyed their condolences to the bereaved families.

The incident shocked the nation, with leaders urging for solidarity and strength for the families and prompt recovery for the injured.

(With inputs from agencies.)

