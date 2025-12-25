Left Menu

Tragic Bus Accident in Chitradurga: Leaders Express Condolences

A bus accident in Karnataka's Chitradurga resulted in the deaths of at least five people. Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge expressed condolences and assured state support. Both Prime Minister Modi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah offered condolences and announced ex gratia. The bus caught fire after colliding with a truck.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-12-2025 16:37 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 16:37 IST
In a tragic incident, a bus accident in Karnataka's Chitradurga claimed the lives of at least five individuals. The calamity occurred when a sleeper bus, carrying 30 passengers, burst into flames after a collision with a speeding truck on the Bengaluru-Shivamogga highway.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge extended his condolences to the bereaved families, expressing sorrow over the loss of lives. He assured that the state government would provide all possible support, including relief, medical assistance, and compensation.

Both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Siddaramaiah shared their condolences and announced financial aid for the next of kin of those deceased. Local police confirmed that the fatalities included four bus passengers and the truck driver.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

