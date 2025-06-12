Art Renaissance in Karnataka: Venkatappa Gallery's Grand Reopening Ushers Cultural Revival
Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar announced a Rs 25 crore investment for art competitions in schools and colleges. The Venkatappa Art Gallery has been renovated through a public-private partnership with Brigade Group, enhancing Bengaluru's cultural scene. The gallery now has new visitor-centric spaces and modern amenities.
Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar unveiled plans to invest Rs 25 crore in art competitions across schools and colleges, aiming to foster artistic talent. Addressing the reopening of the newly refurbished Venkatappa Art Gallery, Shivakumar emphasized the collaboration with the education department to promote art through these initiatives.
The Venkatappa Art Gallery, reimagined through a partnership with Brigade Group, highlights public-private cooperation in enhancing Bangalore's cultural landscape. With a Rs 8-9 crore investment, the renovation was completed in 15 months, incorporating modern amenities like visitor-centric spaces, a sculpture park, and upgraded facilities.
M R Jaishankar of Brigade Enterprises underscored art's societal impact, presenting the gallery as both a homage to its legacy and a dynamic platform for new artists. This effort complements other contributions like the Indian Music Experience Museum, enriching Bengaluru's status as a vibrant cultural hub.
(With inputs from agencies.)
