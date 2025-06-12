Star-Studded Cast Joins 'The Rings of Power' Season 3
Andrew Richardson, Zubin Varla, and Adam Young join the ensemble cast for the third season of 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power' on Prime Video. Richardson will be a series regular, while Varla and Young will have recurring roles.
Andrew Richardson, Zubin Varla, and Adam Young are new additions to the ensemble cast of the third season of Amazon Prime Video's 'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.'
Richardson, a seasoned British actor, has an impressive stage background and has appeared in films including 'Daughter of the Bride' and 'Killer Among Us.' His TV work includes 'Extraplotations' and 'Fantasy Island.'
Fellow Brit Zubin Varla, known for his voice work on 'The Rings of Power,' has been featured in series like 'Andor' and 'Holby City,' while Adam Young, famous for 'Don't Breathe 2,' has appeared in 'The Witcher: Blood Origin' and 'EastEnders.'
