Olympic Rider Faces Suspension Amid Whipping Controversy

Heath Ryan, a prominent dressage rider for Australia who competed in the 2008 Olympics, has been provisionally suspended by Equestrian Australia. The suspension follows the emergence of a video allegedly showing Ryan whipping a horse during training.

The video, which is two years old, draws parallels with last year's incident involving Charlotte Dujardin, a six-time Olympic medallist who was barred from the Paris Games for similar reasons. Ryan, 66, is barred from participating in any competitions or events pending an investigation.

Ryan defended his actions on social media, stating the horse was rescued from destruction and has since thrived in a new environment. He claims the video was uploaded by a discontented former employee.