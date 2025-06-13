Beach Boys' Mike Love Celebrated at 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame Induction

The 2025 Songwriters Hall of Fame induction ceremony honored Beach Boys' Mike Love amid tributes to notable music figures. Highlighting the event, actor John Stamos introduced Love, describing him as a "songwriter's songwriter," and expressed gratitude to his late bandmate, Brian Wilson. Love's nostalgic speech celebrated their shared musical journey, capped with Beach Boys' classics like "California Girl" and "Good Vibrations."

The ceremony at New York's Marriott Marquis Hotel featured acts from a diverse range of music icons, including George Clinton, The Doobie Brothers, and producer Rodney "Darkchild" Jerkins. The latter recounted his humble beginnings and emphasized creativity's limitless essence. Notable performances included Garth Brooks introducing The Doobie Brothers and honoring the late Michael McDonald.

The evening culminated with a celebration of musical legends from varied backgrounds, like Tony Macaulay and Stephen Schwartz, showcasing songs from renowned catalogs. The annual Songwriters Hall of Fame continues to honor influential artists shaping popular music, joined by previous inductees like Gloria Estefan, Carole King, and Bruce Springsteen.

(With inputs from agencies.)