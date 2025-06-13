DAZN's Unprecedented Global Stream of FIFA Club World Cup
In a groundbreaking move, sports streaming giant DAZN has secured exclusive worldwide rights to stream all 63 FIFA Club World Cup games live and free for fans across the globe, including the UK. The prestigious competition will feature prominent football figures such as Chelsea legend John Obi Mikel and World Cup winner Sami Khedira, who will front the English-language global coverage.
The commentary team, fronted by Conor McNamara, will include co-commentators like Andros Townsend and Michael Brown. The broadcast also boasts a prestigious line-up of presenters, including Ade Oladipo and Kelly Somers, promising an unparalleled viewer experience. Additionally, a special transfer show will be hosted by Fabrizio Romano, running daily ahead of the tournament.
Set to run from June 14 to July 13, 2025, across 12 venues in 11 US cities, the Club World Cup marks a significant broadcast endeavor for DAZN. With high hopes for the competition's success, the streaming service aims to deliver exceptional commentary and analysis to match the thrilling pitch action.
