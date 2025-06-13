Miraculous Escape: Bhumi Chauhan Misses Ill-Fated Air India Flight
Bhumi Chauhan narrowly escaped a tragic fate by missing an Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London, which crashed shortly after take-off. Delayed by traffic, Chauhan arrived at the airport 10 minutes late. The accident resulted in 265 casualties, with only one survivor.
Bhumi Chauhan, a student in the UK, credits divine intervention for her narrow escape from disaster. She missed boarding an Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London, which crashed shortly after take-off, due to being stuck in traffic.
The AI 171 flight tragically went down just minutes after leaving the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, resulting in 265 deaths and only one miracle survivor. Chauhan, who arrived at the airport 10 minutes too late to board, is counting her blessings amid the devastating news.
Chauhan is left in shock, describing her escape as a miracle, expressing her gratitude, and mourning the loss of lives. Of the 230 passengers on board, many were Indians alongside citizens from the UK, Portugal, and Canada.
