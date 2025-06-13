Left Menu

Miraculous Escape: Bhumi Chauhan Misses Ill-Fated Air India Flight

Bhumi Chauhan narrowly escaped a tragic fate by missing an Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London, which crashed shortly after take-off. Delayed by traffic, Chauhan arrived at the airport 10 minutes late. The accident resulted in 265 casualties, with only one survivor.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ahmedabad | Updated: 13-06-2025 14:11 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 14:11 IST
Miraculous Escape: Bhumi Chauhan Misses Ill-Fated Air India Flight
  • Country:
  • India

Bhumi Chauhan, a student in the UK, credits divine intervention for her narrow escape from disaster. She missed boarding an Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London, which crashed shortly after take-off, due to being stuck in traffic.

The AI 171 flight tragically went down just minutes after leaving the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, resulting in 265 deaths and only one miracle survivor. Chauhan, who arrived at the airport 10 minutes too late to board, is counting her blessings amid the devastating news.

Chauhan is left in shock, describing her escape as a miracle, expressing her gratitude, and mourning the loss of lives. Of the 230 passengers on board, many were Indians alongside citizens from the UK, Portugal, and Canada.

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025