Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes: Former Zilla Parishad Member Found Dead

Kailas Chaudhari, a former Zilla Parishad member, was discovered dead in a Nashik drain. Missing since December 11, his body was found near Rajwada. The cause of death is pending a post mortem report, with an ongoing investigation. Chaudhari won his seat with Shiv Sena in 2007.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nashik | Updated: 18-12-2025 21:35 IST | Created: 18-12-2025 21:35 IST
Tragedy Strikes: Former Zilla Parishad Member Found Dead
  • Country:
  • India

A former member of the Zilla Parishad, Kailas Chaudhari, was tragically found dead in a drain in Nashik, a police official reported on Thursday.

Chaudhari's body, discovered near the Rajwada area, had been missing since December 11. A missing person report was filed at the Nashik Road police station at the time.

The authorities are awaiting the post mortem report to determine the cause of death. Investigations are currently underway. Notably, Chaudhari had secured a seat in the Zilla Parishad elections on a Shiv Sena ticket in 2007.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

Aussies Stumble Early as Archer Shines at Ashes

 Australia
2
Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

Government Admits Fault in Tragic Aviation Collision

 United States
3
Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

Trump's Third Term Dream: Constitutional Twist or Political Tease?

 Global
4
Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry Revolution

Trump's Consideration to Reclassify Marijuana Could Spark Cannabis Industry ...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Truth crisis in AI era is human, not technological

Ethics must catch up with rapid adoption of generative AI in higher education research

Financial institutions turn to adaptive AI to close fraud detection gaps

Industry 4.0 and 5.0 technologies reshaping food service operations

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025