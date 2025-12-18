Tragedy Strikes: Former Zilla Parishad Member Found Dead

A former member of the Zilla Parishad, Kailas Chaudhari, was tragically found dead in a drain in Nashik, a police official reported on Thursday.

Chaudhari's body, discovered near the Rajwada area, had been missing since December 11. A missing person report was filed at the Nashik Road police station at the time.

The authorities are awaiting the post mortem report to determine the cause of death. Investigations are currently underway. Notably, Chaudhari had secured a seat in the Zilla Parishad elections on a Shiv Sena ticket in 2007.

