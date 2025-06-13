Supreme Court Steps In to Defend Kamal Haasan's 'Thug Life' Amid Karnataka Screening Ban

The Supreme Court intervened on Friday, requesting a response from the Karnataka government to a plea for protection against alleged threats regarding the screening of Kamal Haasan's film 'Thug Life' in Karnataka theatres.

A bench, featuring Justices Prashant Kumar Mishra and Manmohan, issued notice concerning M. Mahesh Reddy's plea challenging the ban on screening the Tamil movie, directed by Mani Ratnam, across Karnataka.

The plea claims that the Karnataka government imposed a de facto ban without official orders, infringing on constitutional rights under Article 19 and posing a threat to free speech. The plea further alleges the ban stems from a campaign of intimidation and urges for protective measures and legal proceedings against those inciting violence.

