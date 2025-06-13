Haryana Gears Up for Historic 11th International Yoga Day Celebrations

Haryana is set to mark the 11th International Yoga Day as a historic event with extensive preparations across the state. Announced by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, over 11 lakh participants will join the yoga programmes organized in all 22 districts, highlighting this year's theme 'Yoga for One Earth, One Health.'

The state-level celebration will take place at the sacred Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra, with renowned yoga guru Ramdev leading the session. On May 27, the celebrations had already commenced with yoga programmes in full swing, engaging over 15.60 lakh people to date.

The Chief Minister lauded the role of yoga in fostering health, discipline, and team spirit, crucial traits for the armed forces. He also credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reviving global interest in yoga. Haryana's AYUSH and Health Minister highlighted yoga's transformation into a mass movement under state leadership, emphasizing a balanced and holistic lifestyle.

(With inputs from agencies.)