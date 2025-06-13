Left Menu

Tragic Tale of Newlywed's Journey Cut Short

Bhavik Maheshwari, newly married, tragically died in an Air India flight crash after leaving Vadodara for London. The plane crashed near Ahmedabad, claiming all lives onboard except one. His family is grief-stricken, having celebrated his marriage just days before the tragedy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Vadodara | Updated: 13-06-2025 17:50 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 17:50 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a devastating turn of events, Bhavik Maheshwari, a 26-year-old newlywed, perished in the Air India crash shortly after departing from Ahmedabad. The incident claimed the lives of nearly all 242 passengers.

The Maheshwari family, based in Vadodara, had celebrated a simple court marriage two days prior, with plans for a grander ceremony later. Bhavik's father, Arjun, expressed the family's overwhelming grief as they tried to cope with this unforeseen loss.

The tragedy unfolded half an hour after Bhavik's last conversation with his father, casting a shadow over his brief visit to India and leaving the family shattered.

