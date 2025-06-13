Tragic Tale of Newlywed's Journey Cut Short

In a devastating turn of events, Bhavik Maheshwari, a 26-year-old newlywed, perished in the Air India crash shortly after departing from Ahmedabad. The incident claimed the lives of nearly all 242 passengers.

The Maheshwari family, based in Vadodara, had celebrated a simple court marriage two days prior, with plans for a grander ceremony later. Bhavik's father, Arjun, expressed the family's overwhelming grief as they tried to cope with this unforeseen loss.

The tragedy unfolded half an hour after Bhavik's last conversation with his father, casting a shadow over his brief visit to India and leaving the family shattered.