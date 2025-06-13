Left Menu

Cinematic Cold War: Cambodia's Ban on Thai Media Amidst Territorial Tensions

Cambodia has banned Thai movies and TV shows, and rerouted its internet traffic to avoid links through Thailand as tensions rise over a border confrontation. Both nations are engaging in measures short of armed conflict, with media boycotts and internet reroutes highlighting the diplomatic stand-off.

Updated: 13-06-2025 20:01 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:01 IST
Cinematic Cold War: Cambodia's Ban on Thai Media Amidst Territorial Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Cambodia intensified its diplomatic tension with Thailand by banning Thai films and rerouting its internet traffic away from its neighboring nation. This move comes in light of increased friction following a lethal border skirmish between the two countries.

The Cambodian government has warned of financial consequences for Thailand by severing international internet links, citing self-reliance and national security. Thai authorities responded by adding border restrictions, further escalating the situation. These developments occur as a meeting to discuss the territorial dispute looms.

Cambodian media has complied with the new directive, halting Thai show broadcasts, emphasizing a preference for Chinese, Korean, and local content. Despite the ongoing negotiations, both countries maintain a narrative of national pride and strategic restraint in public dialogues.

(With inputs from agencies.)

