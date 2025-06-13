Meghalaya's Scenic Transformation: From Unused Acres to Tourist Haven
The Meghalaya cabinet has approved a plan to lease over 273 acres near Umiam Lake to the tourism department for 60 years. The land will be used for projects like five-star hotels and lake cruises. The cabinet also launched the CM Regional Connectivity Scheme 2025 for better transport links.
- Country:
- India
The Meghalaya cabinet has given the green light to a significant proposal that seeks to convert over 273 acres of unused land into a thriving tourism hub. The land, located near the picturesque Umiam Lake, will be leased to the tourism department for 60 years.
Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh announced that the land, previously under the control of Meghalaya Electric Corporation Ltd, will be developed into various monetisation projects. Suggested ventures include the establishment of five-star hotels and the introduction of lake cruise services within the next year.
In another move to boost connectivity, the cabinet approved the CM Regional Connectivity Scheme 2025. This initiative aims to link districts, blocks, and regional headquarters through an expanded bus service, enhancing regional transport infrastructure.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Connectivity main focus of our govt, Sevoke-Rangpo project will link Sikkim with rail network: PM Modi.
New Patna Airport Terminal: A Leap Towards Enhanced Connectivity
New Era in Bihar's Air Connectivity: PM Modi Inaugurates Patna Airport Terminal
Railway Expansion: Transforming Connectivity in India
Modi Unveils Mega Projects: Boosts Kanpur's Connectivity and Power