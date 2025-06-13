Meghalaya's Scenic Transformation: From Unused Acres to Tourist Haven

The Meghalaya cabinet has given the green light to a significant proposal that seeks to convert over 273 acres of unused land into a thriving tourism hub. The land, located near the picturesque Umiam Lake, will be leased to the tourism department for 60 years.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh announced that the land, previously under the control of Meghalaya Electric Corporation Ltd, will be developed into various monetisation projects. Suggested ventures include the establishment of five-star hotels and the introduction of lake cruise services within the next year.

In another move to boost connectivity, the cabinet approved the CM Regional Connectivity Scheme 2025. This initiative aims to link districts, blocks, and regional headquarters through an expanded bus service, enhancing regional transport infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)