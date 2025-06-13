Left Menu

Meghalaya's Scenic Transformation: From Unused Acres to Tourist Haven

The Meghalaya cabinet has approved a plan to lease over 273 acres near Umiam Lake to the tourism department for 60 years. The land will be used for projects like five-star hotels and lake cruises. The cabinet also launched the CM Regional Connectivity Scheme 2025 for better transport links.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shillong | Updated: 13-06-2025 20:41 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:41 IST
Meghalaya's Scenic Transformation: From Unused Acres to Tourist Haven
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Meghalaya cabinet has given the green light to a significant proposal that seeks to convert over 273 acres of unused land into a thriving tourism hub. The land, located near the picturesque Umiam Lake, will be leased to the tourism department for 60 years.

Tourism Minister Paul Lyngdoh announced that the land, previously under the control of Meghalaya Electric Corporation Ltd, will be developed into various monetisation projects. Suggested ventures include the establishment of five-star hotels and the introduction of lake cruise services within the next year.

In another move to boost connectivity, the cabinet approved the CM Regional Connectivity Scheme 2025. This initiative aims to link districts, blocks, and regional headquarters through an expanded bus service, enhancing regional transport infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025