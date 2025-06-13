Left Menu

Dilma Rousseff Embraces Yoga to Strengthen Community Bonds and Global Unity

Former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff joined International Yoga Day celebrations in Shanghai, emphasizing yoga's potential to enhance community ties. As head of BRICS' National Development Bank, she aligned yoga's principles with the bank's mission of sustainable development, highlighting India's global role in promoting this ancient practice.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 13-06-2025 20:50 IST | Created: 13-06-2025 20:50 IST
Dilma Rousseff Embraces Yoga to Strengthen Community Bonds and Global Unity
Dilma Rousseff
  • Country:
  • China

In a spirited celebration of International Yoga Day held in Shanghai, former President of Brazil and current head of the BRICS National Development Bank, Dilma Rousseff, emphasized the importance of yoga in strengthening community bonds and enhancing holistic well-being.

Rousseff praised the event as a testament to shared values between the ancient practice of yoga and the NDB's mission, which focuses on sustainable development and cooperation among nations. "Yoga's emphasis on balance and unity aligns perfectly with our vision at NDB," she stated.

The event, organized by the Consulate General of India in Shanghai in collaboration with NDB, highlighted yoga's global reach and India's leadership in promoting well-being through this practice. The Consul General of India in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, echoed these sentiments, calling yoga an invaluable gift of India's ancient tradition that fosters unity and harmony.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controversy

Judge Sides with Freedom: Mahmoud Khalil's Detention Challenged Amid Controv...

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy Strikes: Ahmedabad Plane Crash Claims Lives

 Canada
3
Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

Sweden Intensifies Defense Spending to Meet NATO Targets

 Sweden
4
Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

Miraculous Escape: Bhoomi Chauhan Misses Fatal Air India Flight

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Gender gaps emerge in clinical use of ChatGPT

Funding pressures block South African NGOs from preventing gender-based violence

How energy costs and urban policies are reshaping global political narratives

Interconnected AI agents poised to revolutionize SMME competitiveness and resilience

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025