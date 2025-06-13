Dilma Rousseff Embraces Yoga to Strengthen Community Bonds and Global Unity
Former Brazilian President Dilma Rousseff joined International Yoga Day celebrations in Shanghai, emphasizing yoga's potential to enhance community ties. As head of BRICS' National Development Bank, she aligned yoga's principles with the bank's mission of sustainable development, highlighting India's global role in promoting this ancient practice.
In a spirited celebration of International Yoga Day held in Shanghai, former President of Brazil and current head of the BRICS National Development Bank, Dilma Rousseff, emphasized the importance of yoga in strengthening community bonds and enhancing holistic well-being.
Rousseff praised the event as a testament to shared values between the ancient practice of yoga and the NDB's mission, which focuses on sustainable development and cooperation among nations. "Yoga's emphasis on balance and unity aligns perfectly with our vision at NDB," she stated.
The event, organized by the Consulate General of India in Shanghai in collaboration with NDB, highlighted yoga's global reach and India's leadership in promoting well-being through this practice. The Consul General of India in Shanghai, Pratik Mathur, echoed these sentiments, calling yoga an invaluable gift of India's ancient tradition that fosters unity and harmony.
