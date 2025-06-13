Left Menu

Donna Kelce Joins Star-Studded Cast for 'The Traitors' Season 4

Peacock has announced Donna Kelce, mother of Jason and Travis Kelce, as a contestant in 'The Traitors' Season 4. Joining 22 other celebrities, she will compete for a prize of up to USD 250,000. The new season follows a successful third season with winners Dolores Catania, Dylan Efron, and others.

Donna Kelce (Image source:Instagram / @donnakelce). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

In an exciting announcement, Peacock revealed that Donna Kelce, mother of NFL stars Jason and Travis Kelce, will join the cast of 'The Traitors' for its fourth season. This development came to light after a teaser clip was issued by the New Heights podcast, further igniting fans' anticipation.

Donna Kelce will compete alongside 22 other contestants, including familiar faces from popular reality TV shows. Names such as Natalie Anderson from 'The Amazing Race' and Yamil 'Yam Yam' Arocho from 'Survivor' are also part of the lineup, promising competitive dynamics and high entertainment value.

The cast also features icons from various 'Real Housewives' franchises, including Lisa Rinna and Porsha Williams, as well as talents from 'Dancing with the Stars' and 'RuPaul's Drag Race.' With the new season poised for high drama, the buzz around Kelce's participation only adds to the anticipation for fans eager to see who will take home the USD 250,000 prize.

(With inputs from agencies.)

