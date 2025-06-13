Pulp Hits No. 1 with 'More' After 27 Years

In a remarkable return to the spotlight, British band Pulp has secured the top spot on the UK album charts with their new release, 'More'. This marks the first time in 27 years that the band, fronted by Jarvis Cocker, has reached No. 1.

'More', released shortly before their UK and Ireland tour, is Pulp's eighth studio album and their first since 2001. It has also claimed the top position on the Official Vinyl Albums Chart, signaling a triumphant comeback for the band from Sheffield.

Pulp gained fame during the Britpop wave of the mid-1990s. Their latest album, recorded in late 2024, pays homage to the late bassist Steve Mackey, who passed away in 2023. The band dispersed in 2002 but reformed twice, showcasing their enduring appeal.