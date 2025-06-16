Left Menu

Bringing Hollywood to Bollywood: Iconic Films to Get Indian Adaptations

Warner Bros Pictures, Bhanushali Studio Limited, and JOAT Films have forged a strategic partnership to develop Indian adaptations of iconic films, infusing them with India's cultural richness while preserving their universal appeal. This ambitious venture aims to merge Indian storytelling with global cinematic elements for both local and international audiences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-06-2025 14:53 IST | Created: 16-06-2025 14:53 IST
In a landmark move, Warner Bros Pictures, Bhanushali Studio Limited, and JOAT Films have joined forces to craft Indian adaptations of some of Warner Bros' most iconic films. This five-film strategic partnership aims to blend the universal narratives of Hollywood with India's vibrant cultural essence.

Warner Bros. Pictures will lead the global distribution, emphasizing the international scope of the project. The collaboration promises to maintain the core emotional impact of the originals while tailoring the storytelling to resonate with Indian audiences, a market regarded by the studio as both sophisticated and deeply appreciative of authentic narratives.

Denzil Dias of Warner Bros Pictures and Vinod Bhanushali of Bhanushali Studios expressed their excitement about merging storytelling traditions and exceptional local talent. Jack Nguyen of JOAT Films also highlighted the potential of this venture to select and adapt titles that vibrantly align with Indian cultural and cinematic aesthetics.

(With inputs from agencies.)

