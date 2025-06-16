Kikkoman's Manga Magic: Bringing Soy Sauce to Indian Kitchens
Kikkoman is creatively marketing its soy sauce in India using manga to engage chefs and restaurant owners. The story follows Chef Pramod and restauranteur Varun as they rebuild a restaurant using Kikkoman soy sauce. This innovative approach aims to increase brand awareness and adoption in India.
- Country:
- India
Kikkoman, a renowned Japanese company, is ingeniously employing one of Japan's cultural treasures—manga—to promote its soy sauce across India's vast restaurant market. Aiming to capture the attention of chefs and restaurant owners, the narrative unfolds in classic manga style.
The inaugural episode introduces Chef Pramod, who faces job loss after altering a menu. A fortuitous meeting with Varun, a fellow culinary enthusiast and restaurant owner, paves the way for a dynamic partnership. Their collaboration rejuvenates the restaurant's popularity through the exclusive use of Kikkoman Soy Sauce.
Endorsed by Chef Manjit Gill, Kikkoman's manga campaign aspires to spread the condiment's popularity across the nation. With availability in multiple Indian languages, Kikkoman seeks to position its soy sauce as an essential ingredient in various cuisines.
