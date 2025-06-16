Brad Pitt Open to On-Screen Reunion with Tom Cruise, But With a Grounded Twist

Actor Brad Pitt has expressed openness to sharing the screen once more with fellow Hollywood star Tom Cruise, but with one firm condition – no aerial stunts involved. This was reported by E! News during the Mexican premiere of Pitt's anticipatory release, 'F1'.

Pitt wittily remarked he is unwilling to engage in the high-risk airplane exploits Cruise is known for. 'Well, I'm not gonna hang my ass off airplanes and stuff like that,' Pitt quipped, emphasizing he would consider a collaboration with Cruise only if it's devoid of airborne antics.

Pitt's upcoming film 'F1', directed by Joseph Kosinski and produced by Jerry Bruckheimer, is generating considerable buzz. The duo also worked on 'Top Gun: Maverick', which was a massive success, reaching $1.4 billion at the global box office. Previously, Kosinski entertained the idea of having Pitt and Cruise star in 'Ford v Ferrari', but the concept was shelved.

Joseph Kosinski noted both Pitt and Cruise are naturally gifted drivers, though Cruise's daredevil approach is a known fact. Meanwhile, Graham Kelly, the film's action vehicle supervisor, noted the stress associated with building stunts for Cruise. Pitt, in contrast, is described as more conservative, preferring to respect his limitations.

'F1', starring Brad Pitt, is directed by Kosinski and is set to hit theaters on June 27. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)