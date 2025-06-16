Ireland Uncovers Dark Past: Excavation at Former Mother and Baby Home Begins

In a significant step towards confronting Ireland's troubling past, officials have commenced the excavation of a former church-operated home in Tuam, County Galway. This site is linked to the deaths of nearly 800 infants and young children, whose remains are now the focus of an identification effort involving forensic experts.

Operating within an overwhelmingly Roman Catholic society, the Bon Secours Mother and Baby Home, closed in 1961, once served as a refuge and holding place for unmarried mothers and orphans. A monumental investigation has revealed that around 9,000 children died within similar institutions, their fates often sealed by preventable health issues such as respiratory infections and gastroenteritis.

The excavation, overseen by Daniel MacSweeney, is expected to take two years. Survivors and family members will soon have the opportunity to view the findings. Any successfully identified remains will be respectfully returned to relatives, while unidentified remains will be reburied with dignity, marking a crucial step in societal reconciliation.