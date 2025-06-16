Left Menu

Empowering Maharashtra's Tribal Youth with AI Training

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis launched a program in Palghar to provide tribal youth with modern skills, including AI training. The initiative involves partnerships with 57 companies and focuses on industry-relevant training to ready the youth for future jobs, especially at the upcoming Vadhvan port.

Empowering Maharashtra's Tribal Youth with AI Training
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has announced the commencement of the Pradhan Mantri Dharti Aba Janajatiya Gram Utkarsha Abhiyan in Palghar. The initiative is aimed at equipping tribal youth with contemporary skills, particularly in Artificial Intelligence, to position them for emerging employment opportunities.

During the formal event, which also paid homage to freedom fighter Birsa Munda, Fadnavis unveiled several projects targeting the tribal communities across 32 districts, impacting over 635 villages. The occasion saw the signing of multiple Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with companies for industry-centric training programs.

Fadnavis highlighted that 57 companies have pledged to support skill training, emphasizing AI in collaboration with the Cement Corporation of India. Additionally, he announced pioneering crane operator training linked to the upcoming Vadhvan port, which is expected to create 10 lakh jobs, prioritizing local residents. The CM also inaugurated the Maharashtra Bamboo Mission.

(With inputs from agencies.)

